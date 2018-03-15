Gaza: Six Shells Fired by Israeli Artillery (VIDEO)

This morning, Israeli artillery fired six shells at Gaza City and the refugee camp of Jabaliya in the north of the Gaza Strip. One person was reportedly injured from shrapnel.

Explosions were heard and smoke seen near the perimeter to the east of Gaza following the shelling.

Israel claimed the attack came in response to an explosion of a device planted near the border area and was set off when an Israeli military patrol passed by. No injuries were reported.

Israeli army firing at ambulances east of #Jabalia in the #Gaza Strip while searching for casualties of the Israeli strike and are forced to turn back pending #RedCross coordination. #Palestine https://t.co/k1VQMFswQn — J. Shawa جاسم الشوا (@shawajason) March 15, 2018

The Israeli army fired at ambulances in Jabaliya, while they were searching for casualties of the Israeli strike. The ambulances were forced to turn back.

