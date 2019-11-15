Gaza Suffers $3m in Damages following Israeli Strikes

November 15, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Losses from Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip this year amount to $3 million. (Photo: via Social Media)

Losses from Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip this year amount to $3 million, the Media Office in the enclave reported.

Some 500 housing units were either partial, severely or totally damaged, the office said, including eight houses and 12 housing units, with an estimated total value of $2 million, in addition to agricultural losses as a result of damage to land, farms, irrigation systems and fishing boats, worth more than one million shekels ($0.29 million).

The total losses in infrastructure, including water, sewage, electricity and roads, amounted to more than one million shekels.

The office pointed out that 12 commercial establishments were damaged at a cost of 300,000 shekels ($26,311) while losses in the transport and communications sectors amounted to more than 200,000 ($57,540) as a result of damage to cars and transport vehicles.

The aggression resulted in partial damage to government buildings and institutions, including 15 schools, two education directorates and a security headquarters, at a total value of 100,000 ($34,750).

The media office held the occupation responsible for all crimes committed against the Palestinian people during this aggression. Adding that those who did not act to stop the operation share the blame.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

