Gaza Teacher among 50 Finalists for ‘World’s Best Teacher’ Prize

Palestinian teacher in Gaza Rana Ziadeh. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Palestinian Ministry of Education announced on Friday that a teacher from Gaza has been nominated as one of 50 finalists for the “world’s best teacher prize”.

Maths teacher Rana Ziadeh is to compete for the prize as part of a competition organized by global education charity The Varkey Foundation, Safa news agency reported.

The Ministry said it was proud of Ziadeh, who won the title of First Teacher in Palestine last year.

Ziadeh has faced a number of challenges throughout her career, being one of the public servants in Gaza who lost half their salaries as part of the punishments imposed by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas. Ziadeh also works in a school which was targeted by Israeli forces several times, during which dozens of her students have been killed.

Discussing the shortlist, The Varkey Foundation said that:

“We have searched the four corners of the world to find 50 of the most inspiring teachers shortlisted for the US $1 million Global Teacher Prize.”

It added:

“From teaching in remote mountain villages and inner-city schools to teaching in some of the poorest and most violent regions in the world; our top 50 finalists are changing the lives of students around the world and we cannot wait for you to meet them.”

It is worth noting that Palestinian teacher Hanan Al-Haroub, from the occupied West Bank, won the same prize in 2016.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

