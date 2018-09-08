Gaza Teenager Dies of Wounds from Israeli Fire (VIDEO)

Ahmed Mesbah Abu Tayour, 16, was shot by an Israeli sniper. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian teen died of his wounds on Saturday a day after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest on the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said.  

Ahmed Mesbah Abu Tayour, 16, was shot late Friday near the fence separating Gaza from Israel, the ministry said.

The Israeli army shot dead another 17-year-old Palestinian on Friday and wounded at least 45 others as thousands of demonstrators approached Gaza’s border with Israel in multiple locations.

There have been regular protests along the border since March 30, as Palestinians demand the right to return to homes their families fled or were expelled from during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Over 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since then.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

