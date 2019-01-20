Gaza: Two Journalists Shot while Covering Weekly Protests

Two journalists have been wounded in Gaza as they covered weekly Friday protests taking place as part of the Great March of Return.

Mohammed Abu Qadous was injured in the leg as a tear gas canister was fired at him by Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border. Al-Mayadeen correspondent Ahmad Ghanem was also injured in the east of the Strip while reporting on the protest.

Israel shoots 14 Palestinians civilians during the 43rd Great Return March, targets an ambulance, injures 3 paramedics & 2 journalists https://t.co/gGCLtoAA7E — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 18, 2019

Both reporters, who were wearing clearly marked press vests, were quickly taken to nearby medical tents to receive treatment and are believed to be in a stable condition.

A Palestinian journalist takes a picture OF israeli snipers stationed on the Gaza fence, poised to shoot down peaceful Palestinian protesters pic.twitter.com/yDKBhQGnRU — Ahmed Shameya (@AhmedShameya) January 19, 2019

Over 30 Palestinians have also been injured so far today by sniper fire and tear gas, as they protested for the 43rd Friday under the banner “Unity is the key to victory”.

Tens of thousands of Gazan have continued to gather at the weekly protests, despite Israel’s violent suppression of the rallies that injure scores of people every Friday.

RT PalestineChron "#Palestinians take part in the Great March of #Return on Friday, 11 Jan, 2019. One Palestinians was killed (Amal Altramsi, 43) and 25 others were injured. Photos by Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle pic.twitter.com/ArQYqxSLUD" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) January 17, 2019

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said the ongoing demonstrations “confirm our people’s commitment to the path of struggle until our objectives are met”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)