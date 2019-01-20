Gaza: Two Journalists Shot while Covering Weekly Protests

January 20, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Two journalists have been wounded in Gaza as they covered weekly Friday protests taking place as part of the Great March of Return.

Mohammed Abu Qadous was injured in the leg as a tear gas canister was fired at him by Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border. Al-Mayadeen correspondent Ahmad Ghanem was also injured in the east of the Strip while reporting on the protest.

Both reporters, who were wearing clearly marked press vests, were quickly taken to nearby medical tents to receive treatment and are believed to be in a stable condition.

Over 30 Palestinians have also been injured so far today by sniper fire and tear gas, as they protested for the 43rd Friday under the banner “Unity is the key to victory”.

Tens of thousands of Gazan have continued to gather at the weekly protests, despite Israel’s violent suppression of the rallies that injure scores of people every Friday.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said the ongoing demonstrations “confirm our people’s commitment to the path of struggle until our objectives are met”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.