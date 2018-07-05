Gaza War Amputees Form First Football Squad (VIDEO)

July 5, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Gaza's new team is a source of hope for many with physical disabilities. (Photo: Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian youth in the besieged Gaza Strip set up the first football squad of people with disabilities.

The squad has been founded by Foa’d Abu Ghalyoun, a member of the Palestinian Paralympic Committee, inspired by a football match between amputees from England and Turkey, according to Aljazeera.

Managing Director of the Palestine Amputee Football Association Mahmoud Al-Naouq said,

“This is the first football team of amputees in Palestine, and it was formed as part of personal efforts to emphasize the right of people with special needs to play any sport, and show how they love life just like anyone else in the world.”

The initiative was applauded by many, including support from social media activists.

‘Lamis’ wrote:

“They challenge the occupation with hope.. Bravo.. A football squad of amputees in Gaza”

Mohamed al-Dyeh tweeted:

“Palestinian amputees who were injured by Israeli attacks form a football team in #Gaza. #Palestine”

According to Ghalyoun, “the start of the project (was faced with) difficulties, some of which are related to what is possible; others to the human resources available. But at the end we are thankful to have taken the first step” in this journey, he added.

A youth NGO based in Gaza commented:

“… Palestinian youth in Gaza generate hope.. despite the pain, psychological and physical scars afflicted upon them by war; they are facing the siege and injustice with hope.”

Within just five months, 16 youth joined the team. However, the coach, Khalid al-Mabhouh, said that the squad still lacks strong crutches which are suitable for this kind of sport.

(PC, MEMO, Social Media)

