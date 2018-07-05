By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian youth in the besieged Gaza Strip set up the first football squad of people with disabilities.

The squad has been founded by Foa’d Abu Ghalyoun, a member of the Palestinian Paralympic Committee, inspired by a football match between amputees from England and Turkey, according to Aljazeera.

فريق كرة قدم مبتوري الأطراف في غزة.. يتحدى الاحتلال بالأمل

شعب الجبارين

برافو 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

pic.twitter.com/SZVUvnzZ0f — Dr Lamis (@dr_lamis3) July 3, 2018

Managing Director of the Palestine Amputee Football Association Mahmoud Al-Naouq said,

“This is the first football team of amputees in Palestine, and it was formed as part of personal efforts to emphasize the right of people with special needs to play any sport, and show how they love life just like anyone else in the world.”

The initiative was applauded by many, including support from social media activists.

شبان فلسطينيون مبتوري الأقدام والأيدي بفعل اعتداءات الاحتلال يشكلون فريق كرة قدم في #غزة .#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/uM5nZrCDU2 — محمد الداية #فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@MOHAMMEDDDAYA1) May 8, 2018

‘Lamis’ wrote:

“They challenge the occupation with hope.. Bravo.. A football squad of amputees in Gaza”

Mohamed al-Dyeh tweeted:

“Palestinian amputees who were injured by Israeli attacks form a football team in #Gaza. #Palestine”

According to Ghalyoun, “the start of the project (was faced with) difficulties, some of which are related to what is possible; others to the human resources available. But at the end we are thankful to have taken the first step” in this journey, he added.

الشباب في غزة لازالو يصنعون الأمل#صور علي هامش فعاليات رياضية لمجموعة من الشبان مبتوري الأقدام بفعل اعتداءات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي شكلون فريق كرة قدم في غزة ، متحدين الصعاب والالم والاثار النفسية والبدنية محاولين صناعة الامل والحياة رغم ما تعانيه محافظات قطاع غزة من ظلم وحصار. pic.twitter.com/JLb0o6DVfr — مجلس الشباب – ساحة غزة (@ucf_gaza) May 9, 2018

A youth NGO based in Gaza commented:

“… Palestinian youth in Gaza generate hope.. despite the pain, psychological and physical scars afflicted upon them by war; they are facing the siege and injustice with hope.”

حتى وأنت تمارس لعبة كرة القدم بهذه الصورة…فأنت تقاوم✌👍✌☝

لأول مرة ..فريق العكازات في #غزة

✌شبان مبتوري الأقدام والأيدي بفعل اعتداءات الاحتلال يشكلون فريق كرة قدم في غزة.#المقاومة_ابداع pic.twitter.com/oqyl99wpAq — شبكة أنسنة (@AnsanaNet) May 8, 2018

Within just five months, 16 youth joined the team. However, the coach, Khalid al-Mabhouh, said that the squad still lacks strong crutches which are suitable for this kind of sport.

(PC, MEMO, Social Media)