Gazan Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Live Ammunition (VIDEO)

November 4, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinians taking art in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds, on Sunday, that he had sustained earlier after he was shot and critically injured by Israeli live ammunition along the borders of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at the Soroka Medical Center confirmed that the Palestinian died due to being shot and critically injured by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army issued a statement, on late Saturday, regarding the incident and said that the Palestinian was shot and injured after he allegedly crossed the security border fence with Israel.

The identity of the Palestinian remained unknown.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.