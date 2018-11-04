Gazan Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Live Ammunition (VIDEO)

A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds, on Sunday, that he had sustained earlier after he was shot and critically injured by Israeli live ammunition along the borders of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at the Soroka Medical Center confirmed that the Palestinian died due to being shot and critically injured by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army issued a statement, on late Saturday, regarding the incident and said that the Palestinian was shot and injured after he allegedly crossed the security border fence with Israel.

We palestinian teach the rest of the world .. life, sir ! #Balfour101#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/hDs6EGd3k7 — Banan khaled (@banankhaled2) November 2, 2018

The identity of the Palestinian remained unknown.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)