Gazans Call for Abbas’ Resignation at Rally against Palestinian Authority (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Palestinians have rallied in Gaza City demanding that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas step down.

Photos and videos of Saraya Square show crowds this afternoon chanting “Go, go, Abbas, that’s the demand of the people.”

The rally is organized by a movement called the Free Gaza Movement, whose members are circulating anti-Abbas content on social media platforms.

Over the past year, Abbas has cut budgets allocated to Gaza to pressure Hamas to return control of the Strip to the PA. While he has reinstated some of the funds he originally froze, Gaza’s Hamas rulers continue to criticize him for not restoring all of the funds.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Authority (PA) paid just 25 percent of the salaries of its employees in the Gaza Strip. The PA slashed the salaries of its employees in the Gaza Strip at the beginning of 2017 as part of a package of sanctions imposed by President Mahmoud Abbas against the besieged enclave.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)