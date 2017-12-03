Gazans Mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities (VIDEO)

Gazans mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Gaza, Palestine on December 3, 2017. (Photo: MEMO)

Dozens of Palestinians staged a rally in the Gaza Strip on Sunday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“We are here to draw attention to the rights and demands of people with disabilities in Gaza,” Amjad al-Shawa, chairman of the Palestinian Non-governmental Organizations Network, told participants.

Participants who gathered outside the cabinet premises in Gaza City, waved banners calling on the government to fulfill the needs of disabled people in the enclave.

Six ways the electricity crisis has made life harder for people with disabilities in #Gaza, https://t.co/f8E4ppuWY0. #LightsOnGaza pic.twitter.com/LiVxq5KRce — MedicAidPalestinians (@MedicalAidPal) August 17, 2017

“People with disabilities are the most vulnerable people in Gaza and are paying the heaviest price for the Israeli blockade on the strip,” al-Shawa said.

There are around 27,000 people with disabilities in Gaza and the West Bank, according to official Palestinian figures.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed December 3 as the International Day of Disabled Persons in 1992.

Mansour and Adly, from Gaza, each lost a leg in an Israeli airstrike. Now their disabilities have brought them together. pic.twitter.com/HjkWP4uVlF — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 19, 2017

It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)