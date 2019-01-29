A large of number of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip rallied Monday in support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is facing an attempted coup supported by the United States.

The rally held outside of the United Nation’s office in the Gaza Strip was organized by the Democratic Front of the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).

“Greetings from the revolutionaries … to the symbol of freedom,” were the kinds of slogans raised by the occupied population.

A Statement of Solidarity with the People of Venezuela We must stand in complete solidarity with the people of… Posted by Ramzy Baroud on Saturday, January 26, 2019

DFLP member, Talal Abu Zarifa, said,

“We declare our full solidarity with Venezuela and its government under the leadership of the democratically-elected Maduro. We salute the Venezuelan people’s willingness to defend their national dignity against the [foreign] hostility that endangers their future.”

Zarifa also expressed admiration for the Venezuelan people for “rejecting U.S. interference in their internal affairs.”

In an unconstitutional act, Juan Guaido, the president of the National Assembly, a body that has no legal authority since it is considered to be in judicial contempt, swore himself in as president on the morning of Jan. 23.

Immediately after this event, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the illegal self-proclaimed president, along with what appears to be a planned cascade of right-wing allied leaders such as, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, who has been known to instigate attacks against Venezuela and its government.

Following the U.S.’ lead, several Latin American countries like Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Paraguay, and Ecuador recognized the usurper as the president.

Meanwhile, countries like Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Mexico, Russia, Turkey, and China came out in support of the legitimate President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.

