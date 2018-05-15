Gaza’s Main Hospital ‘on Brink of Collapse’ (VIDEOS)

Palestinian families waiting at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Gaza City’s main hospital is bustling with patients and mourning families on Tuesday as the Palestinian enclave reels from Monday’s violence in which Israeli forces killed at least 60 protesters and wounded more than 2,700.

Throughout the last seven weeks, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been protesting as part of a weeks-long movement calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to the areas they were forcibly expelled from in 1948.

Since the protests began on March 30, Israeli forces have killed at least 109 Palestinians in the coastal enclave and wounded about 12,000 people.

Ayman al-Sahabani, head of the emergency department in al-Shifa, told Al Jazeera that at least 18 people died while waiting to receive medical attention on Monday evening.

Al-Sahabani said:

“At one point, we had 500 cases arrive at once. This is way more than what the hospital’s capacity can take.”

Al-Sahabani added that medical staff were responding to injuries to the best of their ability, despite the lack of medical supplies.

The most urgent cases had been injured by live ammunition and explosives, al-Sahabani noted.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

 

