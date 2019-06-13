Gaza’s Health Ministry Warns of ‘Unprecedented’ Lack of Medical Supplies

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza yesterday warned of deterioration in conditions in its hospitals due to the “unprecedented” lack of medicines, Shehab.ps reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that:

“Patients in Gaza hospitals are experiencing unprecedented bad conditions due to the severe lack of medicines resulted in the Israeli siege.”

Ministry of health of #Gaza: 52% of medical supplies ran out Details: https://t.co/34ahmBL3AG pic.twitter.com/QEhtpL8xLS — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) June 13, 2019

Fifty-two percent of basic medicines and medical supplies have now run out in the Strip, the statement said, adding that this “undermines” the ministry’s ability to offer its services.

WATCH: 52 years since Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, setting up checkpoints to suffocate, humiliate, and collectively punish millions of Palestinians. Blocking patients from hospitals, children from schools, and workers from jobs. pic.twitter.com/J65gUNNphT — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 5, 2019

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah has not dispatched any shipment of medicines or medical supplies to the Gaza hospitals and has reduced the number of patient transfers to the Israeli hospitals without offering alternatives, the statement continued.

