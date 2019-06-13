Gaza’s Health Ministry Warns of ‘Unprecedented’ Lack of Medical Supplies

June 13, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Gaza health services are struggling due to severe lack of fuel and acute shortage in medical supplies. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza yesterday warned of deterioration in conditions in its hospitals due to the “unprecedented” lack of medicines, Shehab.ps reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that:

“Patients in Gaza hospitals are experiencing unprecedented bad conditions due to the severe lack of medicines resulted in the Israeli siege.”

Fifty-two percent of basic medicines and medical supplies have now run out in the Strip, the statement said, adding that this “undermines” the ministry’s ability to offer its services.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah has not dispatched any shipment of medicines or medical supplies to the Gaza hospitals and has reduced the number of patient transfers to the Israeli hospitals without offering alternatives, the statement continued.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.