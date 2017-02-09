Gaza’s ‘Spiderboy’ Breaks World Record (VIDEO)

(Photo: Video grab, MEMO)

A Palestinian from the Gaza Strip has set a new Guinness World Record while performing various contortions and movements in Amman yesterday, Felesteen.ps has reported. Mohamed Al-Sheikh is known as Spiderboy for his physical skills and ability.

The 13-year-old boy performed a backflip movement similar to the spider walk and included in his performance the moves which broke the record for the most full body revolutions maintaining a chest stand in one minute; he did 38 turns, beating the previous record of 29.

Last year, Al-Sheikh appeared on the “Arabs Got Talent” TV show in Lebanon, where he won 14 million votes. He said that he faced many difficulties in trying to reach his goal, the most stifling being the Israeli siege which makes movement into and out of Gaza almost impossible, he explained.

Dedicating the record to the people of Palestine, he said that anyone with a gift should strive to achieve their very best. “Do not give up before you win,” he urged.

(MEMO, PC, Youtube)