Gaza’s Victims of War Crimes Demand Arrest of Livni

Tzipi Livni . (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Belgo-Palestinian Association has issued a press statement, which called for the arrest of Israeli opposition leader, Tzipi Livni in Brussels over her role in the 2008-9 Gaza offensive.

Livni will be in Brussels to participate in a conference in the European Parliament. The statement noted, “[Livni] was Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time of the Israeli military operation Cast Lead; in the Gaza Strip between 27 December 2008 and 18 January 2009.”

The statement added, “On 23 June 2010 a group of victims filed a complaint in Belgium with the Federal Prosecutor against certain Israeli civilian and military officials at the time, including Mrs Tzipi Livni, for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip.”

Anti-Israel lawfare in Belgium: Prosecutor targeted peace negotiator @Tzipi_Livni over false "war crimes" allegation https://t.co/IOTD8qLHPR — Transatlantic Inst. (@AJCTAI) January 19, 2017

The victims of war crimes asked the Federal Prosecutor to arrest Livni when she steps off the plane upon her arrival in Belgium on January 23.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Livni would be intercepted by the Federal Judicial Police during her stay in Belgium to be heard and questioned following the complaint lodged against her and that it would ensure the necessary follow-up to this case.

Some 1,500 tons of bombs were dropped on the residential districts in the Gaza Strip and tens of thousands of artillery shells were fired by tanks, destroying thousands of houses, but also hospitals, schools and mosques. Israeli troops have also used weapons whose use or conditions of use are condemned by international law, such as white phosphorus.

(PalestineChronicle.com)