General Strike in Tulkarm following Killing of Palestinian Teenager

February 8, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Badr Nedal Nafla, 19, was killed by Israeli soldiers during protests near Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinians in the village of Qiffin, near Tulkarem, called for a general strike, following the funeral of 19-year-old Badr Nedal Nafla, who was killed by Israeli forces on Friday.

The teenager succumbed to his wounds, a few hours after being shot with live bullets by Israeli soldiers during confrontations in the village of Qiffin.

The Ministry of Health said that a live shot penetrated his neck, resulting in the cutoff of the main artery. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his wounds a couple of minutes later.

Nafla is the fifth Palestinian to be shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during ongoing protests across the occupied West Bank, sparked by US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of the ‘deal of the century’ plan.

Palestinians immediately rejected the plan, which heavily favors Israel, and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

