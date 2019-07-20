German Envoy to Palestine in Trouble over ‘Anti-Israel’ Tweets (VIDEO)

July 20, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Christian Clages, head the German mission to Palestine, with Hanan Ashrawi, PLO executive member. (Photo: File)

The Twitter account of Christian Clages, head of the German mission to Palestine, was spotted liking posts deemed to be “anti-Israel” and even “anti-Semitic.” A probe was launched, but the diplomat denies his involvement.

The suspicious activity on Clages’ account was first spotted by German tabloid Bild on Thursday, triggering an internal investigation by the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The posts liked by the official account of the German Representative Office in the Palestinian territories included claims that Israel only “respects its own religious holidays,” a video praising Palestinian women fighting Israeli soldiers, and even the well-recycledcrying Neymar meme adapted to poke fun at Israeli soldiers, as well as other posts by Twitter users who blamed Zionists for various things and compared Israel to a totalitarian state.

The German Foreign Ministry said it did not endorse such content and launched a probe to find out “how these ‘likes’ came about” and “determine consequences.”

“The Foreign Ministry disassociates itself emphatically from the tweets mentioned,” the ministry told AP in a written statement. 

(RT, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.