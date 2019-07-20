German Envoy to Palestine in Trouble over ‘Anti-Israel’ Tweets (VIDEO)

The Twitter account of Christian Clages, head of the German mission to Palestine, was spotted liking posts deemed to be “anti-Israel” and even “anti-Semitic.” A probe was launched, but the diplomat denies his involvement.

The suspicious activity on Clages’ account was first spotted by German tabloid Bild on Thursday, triggering an internal investigation by the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The Twitter account of Christian Clages, head the German mission to Palestine, was spotted liking posts deemed to be “anti-Israel” and even “anti-Semitic.” A probe was launched, but the diplomat denies his involvement https://t.co/cdx3e9ll4Y pic.twitter.com/XFHGwQo16E — Tibet Garden (@Jung19477544) July 19, 2019

The posts liked by the official account of the German Representative Office in the Palestinian territories included claims that Israel only “respects its own religious holidays,” a video praising Palestinian women fighting Israeli soldiers, and even the well-recycled“crying Neymar” meme adapted to poke fun at Israeli soldiers, as well as other posts by Twitter users who blamed Zionists for various things and compared Israel to a totalitarian state.

Hats off for these old Palestinian women who are trying to save a child from the hands of israeli soldiers. Welcome to the occupied Palestine. pic.twitter.com/2rTXv92XY0 — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) January 19, 2019

The German Foreign Ministry said it did not endorse such content and launched a probe to find out “how these ‘likes’ came about” and “determine consequences.”

“The Foreign Ministry disassociates itself emphatically from the tweets mentioned,” the ministry told AP in a written statement.

(RT, PC, Social Media)