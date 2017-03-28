German Newspaper Backtracks after Listing Netanyahu as a ‘Crazy World Leader’

Mar 28 2017 / 6:42 pm
Extract from the Hamburger Morgenpost, which had included Netanyahu in a list of 'The Seven Craziest Leaders in the World'. (Photo: via Twitter)

A German newspaper was forced to remove the name of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a list of the world’s craziest leaders following diplomatic pressure.

Hamburger Morgenpost had included Netanyahu in a list of “The Seven Craziest Leaders in the World” because he promotes settlement policies and because he tried to convince former US President Barack Obama to attack Iran.

As a result, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a complaint to the German government and the Israeli embassy in Berlin criticized the newspaper and said in a statement that this is an “anti-Semitic” act.

“The fact that they put an elected prime minister of a democratic Western country… alongside some of the worst dictators in the world, reveals more than anything the newspaper’s level of understanding of what is happening today in the world,” the embassy said in a statement, according to Israel’s Ynet News.

The newspaper was then forced to remove Netanyahu from the list and apologised for including him.

“It was wrong to make @netanyahu part of this list. We apologize,” the newspaper announced.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
