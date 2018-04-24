Germany and Romania Will Not Move Their Embassies to Jerusalem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

During an interview with Israeli TV on Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her long-standing policy on Jerusalem, assuring that her country will not relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“We have to work for the two-state solution, and according to that, the status of Jerusalem should be clarified,” Merkel said.

Although Germany remains one of Israel’s closest allies, Merkel was also critical of Netanyahu’s vehement opposition to the nuclear deal with Iran and his government’s settlement expansion in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

“The two-state solution is not becoming more likely through a policy of settlement building,” she said. “Therefore, we have a difference of opinion.”

Meanwhile, the Presidential Administration of Romania denied the publicly circulated news about the Government’s intention to launch the process of relocating its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem:

“The President, as the only one vested with making Romanian foreign policy decisions and as a representative of Romania abroad, in accordance with the constitutional provisions, reiterates that Romania’s constant position regarding the Middle East Peace Process remains unchanged.”

This official statement, the President of Romania completely contradicts Liviu Dragnea, Social Democrat leader and lower house speaker. In recent days, Dragnea had publicly announced the approval by the government of a memorandum deciding to start the process of moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

(PC, Social Media)