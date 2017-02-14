Germany, Israel Summit Postponed due to Land Grab Law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: File)

A high profile German-Israeli summit scheduled to be held in Jerusalem in May has been cancelled due to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s dissatisfaction with Israel’s “Regularization Law”.

The summit would have seen a meeting between Merkel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and between government ministers from the two sides, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported.

Germany's Merkel cancels high-level meeting with Netanyahu in protest of Knesset law legalizing theft of Palestinia… https://t.co/llbauYsqpI — Tikun Olam (@richards1052) February 13, 2017

The new Israeli law allows for retroactively legalizing outposts built on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, leaving the owners with only two options: accepting monetary compensation or a land swap.

The source said the German cancellation, expected to be followed by further diplomatic steps by Berlin, comes in response to Israel announcing some 6,000 new homes in the occupied West Bank since US President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January.

Merkel cancels summit with Netanyahu after Palestinian land-grab law https://t.co/xf3PnrGTgS @BarakRavid — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) February 13, 2017

The contentious “Regulation Law” passed last week and has been condemned by the United Nations, the European Union, Turkey, Britain and France, among others.

According to the Israeli report, the chancellor’s office confirmed the date for the summit for May 10-11.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)