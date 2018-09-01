Germany to Increase Donations to UNRWA

September 1, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
UNRWA has been the main provider of aid for Palestine refugees. (Photo via Social Media)

The German government has pledged to increase its donations to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) following the announcement that the US has cut its own contributions to the main aid international body which supports Palestinian refugees. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said that the UNWRA funding crisis fuels uncertainty.

“The loss of this organization could unleash an uncontrollable chain reaction,” he said, pointing out that Germany has already donated €81 million ($94 million) towards UNWRA’s budget for this year. Apart from a core budget taken out of UN central funds, UNRWA relies entirely on voluntary donations from UN member states and, to a much lesser degree, international NGOs.

Although Maas said that the government in Berlin is preparing to increase its contribution, he gave no further details regarding when and how much.

In a letter seen by Reuters, he told EU foreign ministers:

“We are currently preparing to provide an additional amount of significant funds.”

However, he noted that Germany’s donation would not cover the $217 million deficit caused by the US aid cut. Hence, he urged the EU and fellow member states to work towards “a sustainable financial basis for the agency.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.