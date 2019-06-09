Germany Will Continue to Support UNRWA

Germany will continue to support UN refugee agency UNRWA, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

Maas told a press conference in Amman following talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi:

“We see support for UNRWA as very important and we will continue it.”

Germany says to continue support for UNRWA – Middle East Monitor Read more https://t.co/exLAoRTIr1 pic.twitter.com/pmvl6W7QBx — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) June 9, 2019

Maas said his talks with the Jordanian minister tackled the situation in the Middle East region and current regional tensions.

He said their discussions also dwelt on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “The two-state formula is the only solution” to the decades-long conflict, Maas said.

The top diplomat said Berlin will provide Amman with a $100-million loan.

ISMPalestine "Trump to announce freeze of all funds to UNRWA The United States President Donald Trump is expected to announce the decision to completely end its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Re… pic.twitter.com/XktZNQ5aB1" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) September 1, 2018

Al-Safadi, for his part, said Jordan and Germany agree that the two-state solution is the key to solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He said:

“Jordan and Germany are partners in supporting UNRWA, which has to continue its role.”

The UNRWA was created in 1949 to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees who were driven out of Israel after its founding. Today it supports 5 million people in the West Bank and Gaza, and in refugees camps in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. pic.twitter.com/sq5ZCTD7Wg — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 31, 2018

UNRWA operates 19 refugee camps in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the number of registered refugees currently stands at more than 828,000.

The agency also runs dozens of refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)