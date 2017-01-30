Giant Malaysian Store Removes Israeli Product from Its Shelves

Malaysia’s Giant Hypermarket removed Israeli products sold in its branches following pressure from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) in Malaysia.

BDS-Malaysia chairman, Mohd Nazari Ismail, said “Giant Hypermarket removed Israeli clothes of the Shai Shaul brand from its outlets, dubbing the move part of a moral obligation as regards the Palestinian people.”

BDS-Malaysia activists had recently threatened Giant with a nationwide boycott if it didn’t remove the product from its outlets.

Palestine expresses gratitude for Malaysia's firm stand against Israel settlement https://t.co/e2NGiImjdO pic.twitter.com/SU6jvFhzJA — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 19, 2017

A spokesperson from Giant Hypermarket Retail, when contacted, said the products were actually imported from China and that the brand was no longer for sale and would be returned to the supplier.

This was not the first time that BDS has called for a boycott of Israel-linked products sold in national and international markets.

The BDS-Malaysia was founded in 2015 in an attempt to boost the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel in the traditionally well-known pro-Palestine country.

