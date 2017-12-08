Google Declares Jerusalem the Capital of Israel

Dec 8 2017 / 5:43 pm
The global search engine Google and Google Maps have changed the capital of Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (Photo: Google)

The global search engine Google and Google Maps have changed the capital of Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This came as the US President Donald Trump was due to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and announced that the US embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The internet giant has come under immense criticism after making the change as it was completed before Trump’s decision was made public and also because US recognition does not change the status quo as per UN resolutions which have include that the status of Jerusalem will be decided during future negotiations.

Palestinians seek occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

