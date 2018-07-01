‘Great Dance of Return’: Palestinians Perform Dabke to the Sound of Bullets (VIDEO)

Live bullet fire and tear gas shot by Israeli soldiers did not stop about half a dozen Palestinian activists from performing an Arab folk dance at the latest Great March of Return protest, which, once again, has turned out deadly.

Taking a break from protesting and rushing the Israeli lines, a number of Palestinian youths staged a perfectly executed Dabke circle dance at the 14th weekly Great March of Return demonstration on Friday.

Palestinians dance dabke, an Arab folk dance, in front of Israeli snipers during the Great Return March in Gaza. https://t.co/MBbSSE9ikh — Save Palestine (@savpal) July 1, 2018

Swinging ropes in their hands, a number of young male activists were joined by a young woman to perform a piece synonymous with the Palestinian cultural resistance against occupation.

Organisers said the “Great March of Return” demonstration intended to be peaceful, and would comprise of families of men, women, and children camping. Cultural events, including traditional dabke dancing, are planned. #GreatMarchOfReturn #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/hFZ0ziqAgR — Mohiuddin khant (@mohiuddinkhant) April 2, 2018

The young gang, some of whom wore Keffiyeh square scarf, was soon joined by an older Palestinian activist who could not resist the popular beat. Video of the feat shows the activists performing the spectacle with a great cloud of black smoke in the background. While Dabke is typically reserved for weddings or other joyful occasions, there was not much joy during Friday’s protest.

Two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy shot in the head, were killed by Israeli live fire during the 14th weekly clashes at the fence separating Gaza from Israel, according to Maan news, in addition to over 400 injured.

(RT, PC, Social Media)