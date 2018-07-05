The images include those of Razan Najjar, the paramedic from Khan Yunus, who was brutally killed by an Israeli sniper, and Wesal Skeikh Khalil, from Bureij.

Ahmed Abu Rtema, one the organizers of the March, stated that,

“Art has always played a major role in enhancing the spirit of resistance in countries suffering from apartheid and colonialism. Palestine is no exception.”

Haidar Eid, a participant in the march and a BDS activist, said that,