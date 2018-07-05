As part of the ‘Great March of Return’ activities in besieged Gaza, a group of human rights and Right of Return activists have released a video-clip, titled “Bella Ciao”, using the famous anti-fascist Italian song set against images from the current March of Return in Gaza against Israel’s long reign of colonialism and apartheid.
The images include those of Razan Najjar, the paramedic from Khan Yunus, who was brutally killed by an Israeli sniper, and Wesal Skeikh Khalil, from Bureij.
Ahmed Abu Rtema, one the organizers of the March, stated that,
“Art has always played a major role in enhancing the spirit of resistance in countries suffering from apartheid and colonialism. Palestine is no exception.”
Haidar Eid, a participant in the march and a BDS activist, said that,
“Our anti-colonial and anti-apartheid struggle has learned lessons from other anti-fascist struggles. This is why we chose ‘Bella Ciao’, to express and emphasize our denied humanity, and emphasize the power of culture in confronting the culture of power”.
Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army gunfire.
(PalestineChronicle.com)
