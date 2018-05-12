Great March of Return: One Love Stop for Gaza Volunteer Medics (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After thunderstorm comes sunshine. But this time in Gaza, the shines of love did not wait; they just happened for two medics as they were treating injured protesters at the border.

On the seventh Friday of the Great March of Return, Hadeel and Mo’ath, volunteer medics, met by the mere accident of mutual attraction.

A Gaza lovestory: Hadeel and Moath, both medics, met and fell in love while treating injured Palestinians in the #Greatreturnmarch.

Their feeling of safety in each other’s presence could withstand the sense of insecurity and fear that the Israeli torrent of bullets generated in the future couple’s hearts.

Describing the moment when he met Hadeel and fell in love, Mo’ath says:

“The first time she impressed me is when she went directly to the border – and how brave she was – to rescue one of the injured at the fence.”

And Hadeel said:

“I raised my hands to show the soldiers that we are medics and to ask them to stop shooting; it was the first time I met Mo’ath; that was a really beautiful day for me; we were together to treat the injured; I felt something strange in my stomach.”

The Al Jazeera’s producer followed up on her saying: the ‘strange thing’ is called love, my dear.

Hadeel is a member of a group of volunteers called “Al Aqsa Pioneers Group”, according to a Palestinian source. She reportedly announced in celebration:

Finally I found my hero; since day one of the Great March of Return at the border, I volunteered as a nurse to provide first aid to the injured there; I witnessed many terrible scenes; I risked my life there to save the lives of others; Mo’ath was a volunteer with us.

قصة حب على حدود #GAZA. وأخيرا وجدت بطلي

منذ بداية مسيرة العودة على حدود قطاع غزة تطوعت للعمل كممرضة لإنقاذ أرواح الجرحى والشهداء هناك ، لقد شاهدت العديد من المشاهد المرعبة هناك ، خاطرت بحياتي لإنقاذ أرواح الآخرين،

معاذ هو أحد المتطوعين معنا في الفريق الطبي#قروب_رواد_الاقصى

Hadeel and Mo’ath both realize the financial difficulty of getting married and sustaining a family in Gaza.

She added:

“I never expected him to ask me to marry him because our families face very tough financial conditions, but I feel God is compensating me; my life has been really hard; I don’t want anything from life except this.”

While Mo’ath appreciates this uneasy reality for those wishing to be life-long partners, he is happy to share the present moments on the ground with Hadeel as they help in treating the injured.

He explained:

“Now we’re focusing on the Great March of Return, but you know the economic situation here is terrible; there is no work; I need to make enough money for our wedding, which could take me one or two years; I say this even in front of her father; I don’t hide my situation.”

HAPPY NEWS FROM #GAZA: How two volunteer medics met and fell in love while treating injured Palestinians during the weekly protests along Israel's fence with Gaza. ❤ #FreePalestine

The engagement was declared from the medical tent in Khan Younis, where they treat injured protestors, a few hundred meters away from the Israeli fences.

Yesterday, for the seventh week in a row, thousands of Palestinian protestors took part in the Great March of Return to claim an end to the 11-year-long Israeli siege on Gaza and their right of return to their homes.

According to Palestinian Ministry of Health, one was killed and 731 others injured this Friday, the seventh since the start of the weekly Great March of Return demonstrations, which are to culminate on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe).

