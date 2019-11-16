Great March of Return Postponed, amid ongoing Israeli Aggression

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Gaza Siege decided to postpone the Friday protests, amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Despite the fact that the resistance reached an Egypt-mediated truce with the Israeli occupation, Israeli aircrafts continued the raids on the Gaza Strip, targeting on Friday morning resistance forces’ positions in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the occupation army claimed on Thursday evening that he spotted the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, however, the Iron Dome defense system had intercepted them.

Since the Great Return March began, israel has killed 334 Palestinians and wounded about 32,500 — 43 children were injured on Friday #BDS https://t.co/Elsx1T1MGw — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 9, 2019

Talal Abu Zarifa, a leader of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, confirmed in a press statement “with the continuation of the Israeli escalation and aggression on the Gaza Strip, the effects of which are still continuing, the Higher National Commission decided to postpone the Friday protests until next week.”

This child lost her parents as Israel bombed their house on the morning of her birthday and also lost her smile.#Gaza_Under_Attack pic.twitter.com/A8wgn3LROz — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) November 13, 2019

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Gaza Siege named the new Friday of the March of Return protests and the break of the siege with the slogan “Friday for the renewal of the mandate of UNRWA.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)