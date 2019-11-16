Great March of Return Postponed, amid ongoing Israeli Aggression

November 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Gaza's Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Gaza Siege decided to postpone the Friday protests, amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Despite the fact that the resistance reached an Egypt-mediated truce with the Israeli occupation, Israeli aircrafts continued the raids on the Gaza Strip, targeting on Friday morning resistance forces’ positions in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the occupation army claimed on Thursday evening that he spotted the launch of two missiles from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, however, the Iron Dome defense system had intercepted them.

Talal Abu Zarifa, a leader of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, confirmed in a press statement “with the continuation of the Israeli escalation and aggression on the Gaza Strip, the effects of which are still continuing, the Higher National Commission decided to postpone the Friday protests until next week.”

The Higher National Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Gaza Siege named the new Friday of the March of Return protests and the break of the siege with the slogan “Friday for the renewal of the mandate of UNRWA.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.