Greater Israeli Violations against Palestinians in 2017

Palestinians waiting at the Qalanidya military checkpoint. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle)

Israel has demolished 270 Palestinian homes and structures in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of the year, the Palestinian Authority’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee has revealed.

A total of 121 demolitions took place in the city of Jerusalem alone, while the number of demolition notices reached 238, which were concentrated in the governorates of Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Hebron and Jenin.Some 6,090 settlement units have been built during the same period in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, in addition to two outposts in the governorates of Nablus and Tubas.

There have also been more than 300 attacks and storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

"I’m 68 years old and my only dream is to see my son before I die” https://t.co/VXperTQzfV — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) May 20, 2017

In 2016, there were 1,114 demolitions of Palestinian structures, affecting the lives of 1,620 Palestinians, including 772 children.

While 2015 witnessed 535 demolitions. According to the authority, there have been 565 settler attacks, 300 attacks on citizens and their property, and 265 on religious sites.

These focused on the repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and olive trees during the harvest.

In addition to this, religious sites were targeted 798 times. This included preventing the Muslim call to prayer and preventing worshippers from accessing mosques.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)