Greenblatt: Any Peace Plan Must Meet Israel’s Security Needs

US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt said that Israel’s security concerns as of “extreme importance” to the US and:

“America will not put forth a peace plan that does not meet all of Israel’s security issues.”

According to Israel Hayom, the senior US official said that the Palestinian movement Hamas

“Is an obstacle to peace and Gazans are held hostage and suffer under its iron fist.”

He said the administration of US President Donald Trump was

“Completely committed to Israel’s security and we believe the plan will clearly reflect this, and that ultimately both sides will have to feel comfortable with the plan.”

The view of Trump’s administration about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is different, he said, “because it recognizes the history of the conflict and it does not rely on worn ideas about what should be, rather focuses of what can be.”

Israeli Hayom said Greenblatt had been drafting Trump’s “deal of the century”. However, there has been no date set for it to be announced, but the administration has said it will be announced when it is completed.

He added:

“At the end of the day, if we do not solve the situation in Gaza, it will be an obstacle to peace. Hamas itself is an obstacle in the road to peace … and the Palestinians of Gaza are hostage to Hamas and they suffer terribly under Hamas’ iron fist rule.”

Last week, a senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official and close associate of President Mahmoud Abbas told Israel Hayom that he demanded Greenblatt be replaced as peace mediator because of his bias in favor of Israel.

