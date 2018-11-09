H1N1 Flu Virus in Gaza: Six People Die from Lack of Medicines

Six people have died after contracting the H1N1 virus in Gaza, according to a Palestinian official.
Salama Maarouf, a spokesman for Gaza’s Hamas-run government, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Gaza’s Health Ministry had recorded 12 cases of H1N1, six of whom had succumbed to the virus.
#H1N1 virus claims six lives in #Gazahttps://t.co/nm3Qs6D8sq pic.twitter.com/3pf28AwBL7
— Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) November 8, 2018
According to Maarouf, Gaza’s health sector lacks the basic medicine necessary to deal with the virus due to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the coastal enclave.
(Anadolu Agency, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment