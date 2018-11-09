H1N1 Flu Virus in Gaza: Six People Die from Lack of Medicines

November 9, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
H1N1 virus claimed 6 lives in Gaza due to the severe shortfall of medicine. (Photo: File)

Six people have died after contracting the H1N1 virus in Gaza, according to a Palestinian official.

Salama Maarouf, a spokesman for Gaza’s Hamas-run government, told Anadolu Agency on Thursday that Gaza’s Health Ministry had recorded 12 cases of H1N1, six of whom had succumbed to the virus.

According to Maarouf, Gaza’s health sector lacks the basic medicine necessary to deal with the virus due to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the coastal enclave.

(Anadolu Agency, PC, Social Media)

