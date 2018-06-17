A group of Gaza-based, Palestinian activists and artists has launched a video-clip titled “A New Day” commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, the 51st anniversary of the 1967 war, and in support of the Great March of Return.

The original song was performed 51 years ago by the late legendary, Egyptian singer “Abdul Halim Hafez”.

The lyrics were written by the late Egyptian poet “Abdel Rahman Alabnoudi” and composed by “Baligh Hamdi” to express the state of frustration and melancholy accompanied by a strong will of defiance, steadfastness and unwillingness to accept defeat.

The song, at the time, became an anthem of resistance against Israeli occupation.