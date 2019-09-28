The Islamic Palestinian movement, Hamas, announced on Thursday its readiness to carry out presidential parliamentary National Council elections, a statement confirmed.

In the statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Hamas announced:

“Based on the national necessity to unite all efforts against the ongoing dangerous challenges, mainly the deal of the century, we announce our readiness for presidential parliamentary National Council elections.”

Mahmoud Abbas to promise Palestinian elections in UN speech https://t.co/3FrsuuD4cT — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 25, 2019

The statement followed a declaration by the Palestinian Authority, Palestine Liberation Organization, and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, that he would call for presidential parliamentary National Council elections as soon as he returns to Palestine from New York.

#Witness Mahmoud Abbas in his speech to the UN General Assembly talking about negotiations, peace and the deal of the century and calls for general elections in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/DLx1rjCYgX https://t.co/xS6b1RQaAZ — Flat Eric (@armor1er) September 26, 2019

Abbas responded to Hamas’s call to accept a national initiative proposed by the Palestinian factions to end the internal Palestinian decision, represented in the rift between Hamas and Fatah.

Hamas accepted the initiative, which included a call for carrying out presidential parliamentary National Council elections.

