Hamas Arrests Suspect of Killing of Its Leader

Palestinians carry the body of Mazin Fuqaha in Gaza city (Photo: via Shihab News Agency)

Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip said it has arrested the suspect who stood behind the killing of Mazen Fuqaha, a top military leader in March. The announcement came during a conference held in Gaza yesterday by Hamas leader, Isma’il Haneyya.

“Everyone knows Israel wants to harm Hamas… we’ve stopped the assassin who pulled the trigger following the instructions of his Israeli commanders,” Haneyya said.

Fuqaha, a senior member of Hamas’ military wing, was gunned down on March 24 in the southern Gaza City neighborhood of Tel al-Hawa. The first suspect of the attack was Israel.

Israel sentenced Fuqaha to life in prison and an additional 50 years but in 2011, he was released as part of a prisoner exchange deal to free Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)