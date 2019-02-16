Hamas Chief Haniyeh to Conduct International Tour

Senior Hamas leader Mohammad Nazzal has revealed that his movement is preparing for an international tour for its chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Nazzal pointed to arrangements with Egypt to facilitate this, Al-Ray News Agency reported yesterday, reiterating that Egypt has pledged not to close the Rafah Crossing – the only civilian exit point from the besieged Gaza Strip – because Egypt is keen not to punish the Palestinian people.

Today, Haniyeh and other #Hamas leaders in #Egypt visit wounded Palestinians from the March of Return. pic.twitter.com/u9Afe5qOu7 — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) February 5, 2019

He also confirmed previous reports that Hamas is following up on the issue of Palestinian prisoners in Egyptian jails, stating that the issue of four Palestinians kidnapped after while traveling through Rafah Crossing a couple of years ago is on top of Hamas’ agenda.

He said:

“There are important promises to release Palestinian prisoners from Egyptian jails and Hamas is following up the issue of all Palestinian prisoners in Egypt, not only those affiliated with Hamas.”

For years, #Egypt has used the #Rafah Border Crossing, the only entry to the #Gaza Strip under Palestinian and Egyptian control, to exert pressure on Hamas.https://t.co/8hj4uE0Mis — Inside Arabia (@InsideArabia) February 11, 2019

Regarding the truce with Israel, Nazzal said that there have been clear understandings but Israel continues to violate them “due to the internal Israeli conflict”. He noted that Hamas’ efforts to stabilize the truce would not stop until an agreement was reached and enforced.

Nazzal added: “The protests of the Great March of Return and the use of different methods by protesters is linked to the progress of the truce understanding,” noting that Hamas had pressured the UN’s Middle East Envoy Nicolay Mladenov to uphold its responsibility in this regard, given that the UN had promised to lift the Israeli siege on Gaza.

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh has phoned the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, asking him to put pressure on Israel to commit to a truce.https://t.co/uOgJk3UY5m pic.twitter.com/JTNodjFIqQ — Islamic Voice (@islamicvoicemy) February 16, 2019

Nazzal stated that his movement is cooperating with several parties, including the UN, Qatar and Egypt in order to lift the suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people in Gaza. He revealed there are certain sides which do not want the siege to be lifted, but rather want Gaza to surrender to the Israeli occupation, though he did not elaborate on which sides thought as such.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)