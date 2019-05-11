Hamas Chief, UN Envoy Discuss Israeli Siege on Gaza

May 11, 2019
UN Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

UN Envoy for the Middle East Process Nikolay Mladenov yesterday discussed with Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh the Israeli siege imposed on Gaza and the situation of prisoners inside Israeli prisons.

In a statement, Hamas said that Mladenov called Haniyeh to discuss the efforts being exerted by different sides to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as to lift the Israeli siege which has been imposed on the Strip since 2007.

The latest Israeli offensive on Gaza and the human and material losses of this aggression also formed part of the discussions.

Hamas’ statement also noted that the pair discussed Israel’s procrastination in carrying out the terms of the deal which ended the latest hunger strike by Palestinians inside Israeli jails.

