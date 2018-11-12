Hamas Condemn Israel Destruction of Al Aqsa TV Station (VIDEO)

The Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas – has condemned Israel’s destruction of Al Aqsa TV station in the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the movement, Fawzi Barhoum, described the targeting of the TV Channel and demolishing of its headquarters as a blatant act of aggression against journalism and all free voices dedicated to communicating the truth.

WATCH: A few moments ago when an Israeli airstrike bombed the Al Aqsa TV building in the middle of Gaza city. pic.twitter.com/hJWFuARg9E — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 12, 2018

Barhoum called on international, legal and media organizations to denounce this latest act of Israeli aggression against journalism and freedom of expression.

Hamas said that Israel’s crimes would never stop Palestinian journalists from continuing their humanitarian and professional mission to expose the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

In airstrikes late Monday, Israeli fighter jets tried to wipe the Hamas-run TV station in Gaza off the map.

Firing 10 missiles at the Al-Aqsa TV station, Israeli jets destroyed its headquarters, witnesses said.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)