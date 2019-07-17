Hamas Delegation Meets Russia Officials in Moscow

July 17, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzook (L) shakes hands with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Hamas delegation headed by Dr. Musa Abu Marzouq yesterday met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov in Moscow.

Abu Marzouq briefed the Russian official on the political developments of the Palestinian issue including the US’ “deal of the century”, stressing that all Palestinian people reject it.

The senior Russian official confirmed that Moscow is interested in following up on the political developments in Palestine and the region.

He stressed that Russia supports the Palestinian rights and rejects the deal of the century, highlighting that Moscow’s absence during the Bahrain workshop was evidence of this.

The Hamas delegation reiterated that the movement is eager to achieve reconciliation with other Palestinian factions by holding general elections, forming a unity government and agreeing on a comprehensive national program.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the visiting delegation that national unity should be a priority for all Palestinian factions, expressing his rejection of the “punitive policy” adopted by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Hamas highlighted the difficult conditions under which Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem live, as well as the situation for those in the diaspora.

Abu Marzouk said he believes Russia could be a “strong player” in achieving internal Palestinian reconciliation.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

