Hamas Demands Mediators to Ensure Israel’s Commitment to Ceasefire

January 8, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Official Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanou. (Photo: File)

On Monday, Hamas movement called on the parties that sponsored the indirect ceasefire understandings with Israel to make sure that the occupation authorities “commit to the accord”.

Anadolu Agency reported that Abdul Latif Al-Qanua, spokesman for Hamas, said in a statement:

“The mediators must compel the occupation authorities to respect the deal that has been agreed upon and to implement the rest of the terms.”

Al-Qanua held Israel accountable for the results of “postponing or disavowing the ceasefire understandings, and denying the rights of the Palestinian people.”

He reiterated Hamas’s commitment to carry on “the Great Marche of Return, break the border siege, and regain our rights from the occupation state.”

Al-Qanua continued:

“The Zionist occupation will not give the Palestinian people their rights voluntarily. However, we will catch hold of our rights back against the occupation authorities’ will. Rights are to be taken not given deliberately.”

Israel’s Channel 20 stated, Monday, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the freezing of the third phase of the transfer of Qatari funds to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli channel reported that Netanyahu’s decision came under the pretext of “the recent escalation in the south of Israel, and the launch of a shell from the Gaza Strip.”

There was no official confirmation from the Israeli government of the information circulated by Channel 20.

Yesterday, Israel bombed three sites in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’s escalation which involved sending a small helicopter from Gaza towards southern Israel yesterday, and launching an artillery shell this morning towards the coast of Ashkelon.

Three months ago, Qatar announced that it would provide Gaza with a $150-million grant, to be granted throughout six months, to cover the costs of fuel for the Gaza power plant and deliver humanitarian financial assistance to government employees and Ghazawis in general.

This understanding was included as an indirect accord between Hamas and Israel aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations have been leading consultations between the Palestinian factions in Gaza and Israel, based on easing the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, in exchange for a halt to protests known as the Great March of Return organized by Palestinians near the border with Israel since the end of last March.

( MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.