Hamas, Fatah Condemn Israeli Offensive on Gaza

The Palestinian movements of Hamas and Fatah on Saturday slammed recent Israeli offensives on the blockaded Gaza strip since Friday which have killed at least five Palestinians and left dozens wounded, reports Anadolu Agency.

Hamas on Saturday said the Palestinian resistance will not allow the Israeli occupation to attack the Palestinian people in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

“The resistance’s response [to Israeli raids] carries a message to the enemy [Israel] that it is here” and will not allow Israel to attack our people, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement.

For its part, the Fatah movement called on the international community to put an end to the “Israeli aggression” on the Gaza Strip.

In a Saturday statement, Fatah held the Israeli government responsible for the military escalation as well as “the war crimes committed by the occupation army against innocent Palestinian civilians.”

Fatah said:

“These crimes will not go unpunished and prosecuted.”

Israeli raids on Saturday targeted several parts of the blockaded Gaza Strip. Palestinian factions, meanwhile, fired dozens of rockets at Israeli settlements adjacent to the strip.

The escalation started when four Palestinians were killed and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate Israeli attack on a Palestinian rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza strip.

