Gaza Fighters Fire Projectiles after Israel Struck Gaza Refugee Camp

Israeli aircraft and a tank struck a vehicle in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Twitter)
Israel struck a Gaza refugee camp late on Tuesday, targeting a car allegedly belonging to a ‘Hamas operative’, prompting Gaza fighters to fire a dozen rockets into Israel in response.

Israeli aircraft and a tank struck the vehicle in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, where local residents said the car exploded in a ball of flames. A picture posted on social media showed a fireball in an alleyway said to be the car that had been hit.

A statement by the Israeli military claimed the car had belonged to a militant “heavily involved in launching arson and explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel”. Two Hamas observation posts were also hit, it added.

No casualties were reported.

The incendiary balloons, as well as kites, have become a potent symbol of a wave of Palestinian protests that broke out on March 30 against Israel’s crippling decade-long blockade of Gaza.

No one has been hurt by the fires, but the flames – stoked by Mediterranean winds – have caused crop losses, Israel has claimed.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum in Gaza said Israel’s targeting of the car had “merited a quick response” in the firing of the rockets and showed armed factions were ready to “defend our people and protect their interests”.

Barhoum added in an English-language statement:

“Every silly measure taken by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians proves the failure of the Israeli policies and miscalculation of the Israeli plans.”

Three projectiles were destroyed in flight by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, an army spokesman told AFP.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

