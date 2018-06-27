Gaza Fighters Fire Projectiles after Israel Struck Gaza Refugee Camp

Israel struck a Gaza refugee camp late on Tuesday, targeting a car allegedly belonging to a ‘Hamas operative’, prompting Gaza fighters to fire a dozen rockets into Israel in response.

Israeli aircraft and a tank struck the vehicle in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, where local residents said the car exploded in a ball of flames. A picture posted on social media showed a fireball in an alleyway said to be the car that had been hit.

Israel flies weaponised-drone into Central Gaza to blow up a civilian car & bomb two further sites, injuring one citizen https://t.co/YxWiJT6Bs6 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 27, 2018

A statement by the Israeli military claimed the car had belonged to a militant “heavily involved in launching arson and explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel”. Two Hamas observation posts were also hit, it added.

No casualties were reported.

Gaza flare-up: Israel strikes 'Hamas operative prepping flaming kites,' Iron Dome intercepts 3 of 12 rockets fired at Israel https://t.co/ngYwJ8N3ks — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 27, 2018

The incendiary balloons, as well as kites, have become a potent symbol of a wave of Palestinian protests that broke out on March 30 against Israel’s crippling decade-long blockade of Gaza.

No one has been hurt by the fires, but the flames – stoked by Mediterranean winds – have caused crop losses, Israel has claimed.

EXPLOSIONS have been reported in the Gaza Strip with sources saying a car has been hit with an airstrike which has been blamed on Israel.https://t.co/6szPoibBsP pic.twitter.com/LqqqNTOPoU — News Dingo (@NewsDingo) June 27, 2018

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum in Gaza said Israel’s targeting of the car had “merited a quick response” in the firing of the rockets and showed armed factions were ready to “defend our people and protect their interests”.

Hamas spox Fawzi Barhoum "said Israel's targeting of the car had 'merited a quick response' in the firing of the rockets and showed armed factions were ready to 'defend our people and protect their interests'." Reuters: https://t.co/VG21iPYJ5y also: https://t.co/HbcDx1Hk0r — Ben White (@benabyad) June 27, 2018

Barhoum added in an English-language statement:

“Every silly measure taken by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians proves the failure of the Israeli policies and miscalculation of the Israeli plans.”

Three projectiles were destroyed in flight by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system, an army spokesman told AFP.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)