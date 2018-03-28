Israeli newspaper Maariv published a report Monday detailing the preparation of the Israeli army aimed at confronting the ‘Great March of Return’, which is slated to be held on March 30, along the eastern border with Gaza.

The newspaper reported that the army will be on high alert and will deploy several battalions with groups of snipers along the border fence.

The March of Return A peaceful march of millions of Palestinians that will be launched from #Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Jordan, Lebanon, #Syria and #Egypt • Begins on Land Day, March 30 until May 15. pic.twitter.com/WQlTS4m4se — STAND WITH PALESTINE (@Pray4Pal) March 27, 2018

Meanwhile, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau stressed on Tuesday that the proposed ‘Great March of Return’ is intended to be a peaceful event.

Dr Khalil Al-Hayya also warned the Israeli occupation authorities against taking any aggressive steps against the march.

March 30 has been a day of patriotism and resistance for Palestinians worldwide since 1976 writes – Mohammed Moussa https://t.co/kpkrkJppme — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) March 27, 2018

The return to occupied Palestinian lands is the legitimate and inalienable right of every individual Palestinian refugee, the spokesman pointed out.

International laws and conventions make the right of return an individual rather than a collective right which cannot be negotiated away en masse.

The Israeli forces have installed a barbed wire fence along the eastern border of #Gaza after Palestinians call for the Great March of Return on March 31. pic.twitter.com/CzvkfFVcsr — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) March 27, 2018

Speaking at a press conference in the Gaza Strip, Dr Al-Hayya insisted that the intention behind the march is entirely peaceful.

“That is why we are involving our wives and children,” he explained. “We want to stand at the border of our occupied land, without carrying guns, to convey our message to the world.”

At the same time, he issued a warning to the Israelis not to attack unarmed and peaceful crowds, including women, children and the elderly.

The UN envoy to the Middle East warned Israel against escalating attacking Palestinian protesters as they commemorate Land Day this Friday. https://t.co/aZ1BRwJzKC pic.twitter.com/DoU7HZY5w7 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 27, 2018

Addressing other Palestinians in particular, the Hamas official reminded them that their homeland has been stolen from them.

“We were displaced for the first time 70 years ago, since when we have been living with deprivation, homelessness, misery and loss.”

As such, he asserted, the people will never concede their land.

“Palestine has been irrigated with the blood of our fathers and grandfathers. It is inevitable that we will return. Our right to do so is recognized by international laws, conventions and UN Resolutions.”

Activists hold a press conference near the eastern border of the besieged Gaza Strip today in preparation for the Great March of Return on May 15, on the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian Catastrophe, the Nakba. pic.twitter.com/RneOSgn1UK — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) March 27, 2018

Al-Hayya reminded the world that the Palestinians in Gaza have been living under a near total Israeli-led siege for 11 years.

“This has caused severe poverty in the territory, with food and medicines in extremely short supply. We call upon the international community to end the siege and let the Palestinians in the Strip to live in security.”

Israel is preparing for large protests on the border of Gaza this Friday, a possible infiltration won't be tolerated as the IDF works to protects civilians. Hamas is encouraging action that leads to anything but peace. https://t.co/QM0eTn3zJ4 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 28, 2018

Turning his comments to the Israeli occupation authorities, he pointed out that the Palestinian struggle has been for justice, and that it is a just cause supported by freedom-loving people around the world.

“We, the Palestinian people, seek liberation from Israel’s occupation. We call upon the Israelis to end their occupation of our land and let us return so that we might live in peace and security. This is our legal, humanitarian and political right.”

On the borders of #Gaza strip , tents ⛺️ established as a preparation for the great return march ,where it is will star in March .30 and will continue for tens of days, thousands of people in Gaza will take part in this march to emphasis on the right of return to Palestine🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/5qDsEj40As — Ÿousef🇵🇸 (@Joo_Gaza) March 27, 2018

Al-Hayya maintained that no matter how long the occupation lasts, it will end one day, despite its military hardware and US support.

“Our right to Palestinian land is inalienable and we will not concede it. We are insistent upon our right to return and our right to establish our independent state.”

(MEMO, IMEMC, PC, Social Media)