Hamas Hails Fatah’s Criticism to US Draft Resolution Condemning Resistance at UN

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas yesterday hailed Fatah’s condemnation of the US’ draft resolution which slams the Palestinian resistance at the UN General Assembly, Felesteen.ps reported yesterday.

Member of Hamas’ Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk wrote:

“Fatah’s position regarding the US draft resolution which condemns the resistance is responsible and reflects a national interest of one nation under occupation.”

Abu Marzouk also hailed the efforts being exerted by the Palestinian Authority’s representative at the UN Riyadh Mansour.

Fatah denounces US' draft UN resolution condemning Hamas https://t.co/p3XwgFKiGU — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) December 1, 2018

Member of Fatah Central Committee Abbas Zaki said yesterday:

“If Hamas, which carries out resistance, is defined as a terrorist organisation, then all the elements in the Palestinian people are carrying out terror, and this is contrary to reality, because Hamas and the rest of the Palestinians are national liberation movements that are fighting against the Israeli occupation which is carrying out terrorism against our people.”

The UN General Assembly will vote Tuesday on a betraying US motion that seeks to criminalise the legal Palestinian resistance movement https://t.co/98oJr3qrQN — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 3, 2018

Defending Hamas stems from the belief in the commitment to the various elements of the Palestinian people, stressing that “Fatah has a pure national belief which cannot be silenced by the American administration’s attempt to incriminate the entire Palestinian resistance”.

“Hamas is a fundamental component of Palestinian society and we will protect it from any unjust decision.”

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on a US draft bill on Thursday which condemns Hamas rocket fire at Israel.

The International Community Has No Right to Determine #Palestinian Narratives by Ramona Wadi https://t.co/xi91FJ34Qp via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/k2nAmq4Xtg — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2018

On Friday the UNGA voted in favor of six resolutions regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict including one which said it found no links between Judaism and the Al-Asqa Mosque compound and another which stressed that the Golan Heights is Syrian territory which is under Israeli occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)