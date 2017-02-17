Hamas: Israel Not Serious about New Prisoner Exchange Deal

Feb 17 2017 / 8:14 pm
Two Israeli soldiers went missing during Israel’s 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Hamas movement said on Friday that Israeli authorities were not showing seriousness in creating a new prisoner exchange deal for Israelis held by Hamas and Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Spokesperson of the movement, Hazem Qassem said that the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, had received Israeli offers through intermediates last week, but said what Israel is offering does not “meet even the minimum of the demands made by the resistance.”

Qassem told Ma’an that Israeli authorities are not showing any seriousness in agreeing on a prisoner exchange deal, adding that the “statements of Israeli leaders are just part of their lies directed at the families of the imprisoned Israeli soldiers to convince them they are putting in efforts to bring them back.”

Hamas claims to hold the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were pronounced dead by Israel during the 2014 war in Gaza, though Hamas has never explicitly said whether the two Israeli soldiers were alive or dead.

Earlier this month, Hamas had rejected an offer by the Israeli government to release a Hamas official in Israeli custody in exchange for the release of one of two Israelis thought to be held alive in the Gaza Strip.

Avraham Mengistu, an Israeli of Ethiopian descent, has reportedly been held by Hamas since September 2015 when he accidentally wandered into Gaza. Hisham al-Sayed, a young Israeli-Bedouin man who has schizophrenia, was last seen when he crossed into the Palestinian territory in April 2015.

Hamas has repeatedly insisted that Israel must release all prisoners who were freed as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal who have since been redetained before starting talks of a new prisoner swap deal.

According to Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, some 6,500 Palestinians were held in Israeli custody as of January.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Feb 17 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors