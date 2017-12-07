Hamas Leader Calls on Palestinians to ‘Ignite New Intifada’

Hamas leader and former Prime Minister in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian movement, Hamas, called for a “new Intifada” following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“We should call for and we should work on launching an Intifada in the face of the Zionist enemy,” Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas, said in a speech in Gaza City.

Haniyeh went on to describe the announcement by Trump as the end of a political era on the Palestinian issue.

The U.S. has called on Hamas to end its use of violence as a prerequisite for peace considerations, however Israel has continued a pattern of aggression in Gaza.

The Hamas leader called on the Intifada to begin on Friday in a show of dissent against the decision by the U.S.

Protests have swept across the Palestinian territories since Trump’s announcement, including in Gaza where nearly 250,000 protesters took to the streets.

“We must take decisions and build a new strategy to deal with the new plot against Palestine,” Haniyeh said.

“The only way to deal with the Zionist policy, which has backing from the United States, is sparking a new intifada against the occupation and welcome resistance to this occupation,” he continued.

Haniyeh described the recognition of Jerusalem by the U.S. as provocative and “a declaration of war.”

In response to this, he leader indicated that members of Hamas are standing on high alert.

A spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, Daoud Shihab, also weighed in by urging Arab countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Israel to sever tie with the country, expel diplomats, and recall their own.

#Tunisia: Protests in Tunis, Sousse, Sfax (the biggest one until now), Kairouan, Medenine, Siliana, Bizerte, SidiBouzid, Tataouine, Kasserine, Tozeur, Kebili in reaction to Trump's decision regarding Al-Quds. Larger protests are expected tomorrow (Friday) afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DvnS5oHneP — Med Dhia Hammami – محمد ضياء الهمامي (@_med_Dhia) December 7, 2017

Israel has responded to these statements by mobilizing troops near the West Bank.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)