Hamas Leader Mobilizes Support for Palestinian Prisoners

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau is mobilizing support for Palestinian prisoners, the movement has announced. Ismail Haniyeh condemned on Monday the ongoing Israeli crackdown on the prisoners and abuse of their rights.

In a written statement issued by Haniyeh’s office, the Hamas leader said that Palestinians held in prison by Israel are involved in a new battle against the occupation.

He explained:

“This is represented by their rejection of the illegal violations perpetrated by the Israeli Prison Service against them … The movement follows up the conditions of the Palestinian prisoners, especially on the heels of the new measures imposed by the Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan, although the detainees demonstrate extraordinary steadfastness in the face of the occupation.”

Haniyeh hailed the “great sacrifices made by Palestinian prisoners who are determined not to surrender to the occupation and its policies” and pointed out that Hamas is monitoring the situation closely.

He called upon all of the Palestinian people to help to mobilize every possible means of support for the prisoners. According to the official statement, the movement’s officials are speaking to their regional and international contacts to put pressure on Israel to end its systematic criminality against the Palestinians it is holding behind bars.

At the same time, the Islamic Resistance Movement called on all “human rights organizations and international bodies to stand up for the Palestinian prisoners and expose Israel’s racist policies against them.”

