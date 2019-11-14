Hamas MP: Israeli Occupation Will Regret Attacking Gaza

November 14, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Funeral of Bahaa Abu al-Atta and his wife in Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian MP from Hamas’ Change and Reform bloc Fathi Al-Qaraawi yesterday condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stressed that the Israeli occupation will regret its attacks.

Al-Qaraawi said that the Israeli politicians are exporting their internal crises onto the Palestinian field and trying to solve their problems at the expense of Palestinian blood.

He stressed that these attempts will fail and the resistance, which is backed by all the Palestinian people, “will never lose”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointment of his political opponent Naftali Bennett as defense minister on the day of the Israeli attack on Gaza proved Netanyahu’s “dirty” plans to use Gaza as a means to cover up allegations of corruption being hurled at him and his failure to form a government.

He called for Palestinians in Gaza to be resilient as they always win the battles with the Israeli occupation, stressing they are the pride of the Arab and Muslim nations.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.