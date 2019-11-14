Hamas MP: Israeli Occupation Will Regret Attacking Gaza

Palestinian MP from Hamas’ Change and Reform bloc Fathi Al-Qaraawi yesterday condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stressed that the Israeli occupation will regret its attacks.

Al-Qaraawi said that the Israeli politicians are exporting their internal crises onto the Palestinian field and trying to solve their problems at the expense of Palestinian blood.

Marah, 1 month old, only survivor of a massacre after Israeli attack on Abu Malhoos family house. She lost 8 family members, she will grow up & her pain will grow with her until she is old enough to realize her loss. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/RH2Uxavkpr — Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) November 14, 2019

He stressed that these attempts will fail and the resistance, which is backed by all the Palestinian people, “will never lose”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointment of his political opponent Naftali Bennett as defense minister on the day of the Israeli attack on Gaza proved Netanyahu’s “dirty” plans to use Gaza as a means to cover up allegations of corruption being hurled at him and his failure to form a government.

Look at the destruction made by Israeli terror attack on Gaza. They illegally invaded palestine and now they are using terror tactics to tear them apart. Struggle for free palestine will not be end without success.#Gaza_Under_Attack pic.twitter.com/XdJrWqUWPD — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) November 13, 2019

He called for Palestinians in Gaza to be resilient as they always win the battles with the Israeli occupation, stressing they are the pride of the Arab and Muslim nations.

