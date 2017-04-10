Hamas: National Unity Requires Job Security, Social Justice

Apr 10 2017 / 7:38 pm
Gaza workers protest their lost wages from the PA. (Photo: MEMO)

Recent reductions in salaries of PA employees in Gaza resulted in widespread protests across the Gaza Strip.

The “main requirement of national unity is keeping job security and social justice away from useless political disputes,” the Safa news agency reported Hamas saying.

In a statement, Hamas expressed its “surprise” that the meeting of the Fatah Central Committee did not discuss the salary cuts for Palestinian Authority (PA) employees in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Hamas expressed its full support and solidarity with the affected employees and accused the government in Ramallah, led by Rami Hamdallah, of creating the crisis.

Based on feelings of national responsibility, we announced that we are prepared to work with all the Palestinians, including political factions and NGOs to make Hamdallah’s government live up to its responsibility for its employees in Gaza and to fully implement all agreements that guarantee equality between people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Authority employees in the besieged Gaza Strip were shocked to find their March salaries had been slashed by at least 30 percent.

Thousands of employees took to the streets and public squares in Gaza in protest.

The government claimed that it is facing a severe financial crisis and imposed cuts on the salaries of its employees as a result.

However, Fatah officials in Gaza, rights groups and Palestinian factions refuted this claim because the cuts did not affect PA employees in the occupied West Bank.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

 

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 10 2017 . Filed under News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors