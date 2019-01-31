Hamas: ‘New Government Favors Division’

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouq said yesterday that his movement will not take part in the government which rival faction Fatah plans to form.

On Twitter, he wrote:

“Fatah leaders keep saying that Hamas will not be invited to be part of the upcoming government.”

Senior Fatah Official: The Goal of the New Government in Ramallah Is to Isolate Hamas https://t.co/G5mC1e6tVm — Eliyahu V⃞∞ (@RosenthalEllery) January 31, 2019

He added:

“Who said that we will take part in the upcoming Vichy government, which is empty of any national content, which is in favor of division and preparing for the ‘deal of the century’, waives 78 percent of the land of Palestine.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appears to be seeking a new government that will replace the current 'national unity government' to exclude and further isolate his rivals in Hamas.https://t.co/q68bMZYEko — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) January 28, 2019

Previously, Abu Marzouq tweeted that,

“The Fatah Central Committee’s decision to form a government that excludes PLO factions highlights its anti-national steps aimed to deepen internal division and separate Gaza from the West Bank.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)