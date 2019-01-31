Hamas: ‘New Government Favors Division’

January 31, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Top member of Hamas’ Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk. (Photo: Palestine Foundation, via Twitter)

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouq said yesterday that his movement will not take part in the government which rival faction Fatah plans to form.

On Twitter, he wrote:

“Fatah leaders keep saying that Hamas will not be invited to be part of the upcoming government.”

He added:

“Who said that we will take part in the upcoming Vichy government, which is empty of any national content, which is in favor of division and preparing for the ‘deal of the century’, waives 78 percent of the land of Palestine.”

Previously, Abu Marzouq tweeted that,

“The Fatah Central Committee’s decision to form a government that excludes PLO factions highlights its anti-national steps aimed to deepen internal division and separate Gaza from the West Bank.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.