Hamas: No Justification for PA Cuts to Prisoners’ Salaries

Hamas said yesterday that there is no justification for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to cut the salaries of Palestinians detained in or freed from Israeli jails.

Member of Hamas’ political bureau Musa Dudeen said:

“Cutting the salaries constitutes a national crime against those who sacrificed the most expensive thing in their life for the sake of Palestine: their freedom.”

Hamas: PA has no justification to cut off Palestinian detainees’ allocations https://t.co/hoygRHZEw6 pic.twitter.com/ItTbqAI9HW — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) September 9, 2018

Dudeen added:

“There is no justification for this,” Dudeen said, “except undermining the Palestinian principles, including prisoners inside Israeli jails, ahead of liquidating them in line with the American and Israeli demands to stop supporting them as they are described as ‘terrorists’ … The PA sanctions are a stab in the back for them [Palestinian detainees].”

RT PalestineChron "#Prisoners Start Hunger Strike to Protest against #PA Cuts to their Salaries https://t.co/0c4zrBlByu PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/KmqvL2nj09" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 21, 2018

He called for the PA to stand side by side with the Palestinian people and abolish all the punitive measures imposed on them.

A number of Palestinian detainees who have had their stipends stopped protested outside the PA office yesterday to announce they had launched a hunger strike.

Israel to cut PA funds proportionally to contributions to families of prisoners https://t.co/nzsPa8ywoP pic.twitter.com/WLBJNjD3FQ — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) February 18, 2018

Detainee spokesperson Abdel-Hadi Abu-Khalaf said the PA cut the salaries of 35 detainees freed since 2007, noting that they were told their salaries were cut under the orders of PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Prisoners’ NGOs said that the PA has cut the salaries of 160 prisoners and freed prisoners from Gaza since February.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)