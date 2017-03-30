Hamas on Land Day: Right of Return Non-Negotiable

Mar 30 2017 / 7:04 pm
Protest on Land Day, 1978. (Photo: Gidon Gitai, file)

Hamas Refugee Affairs Office stressed on Wednesday “Palestinians’ commitment to return to their motherland—Palestine—and their readiness to make more sacrifices to restore their infringed rights and protect their holy sites.”

Speaking in a statement issued on the 41st anniversary of Land Day, Hamas Office for Refugee Affairs said “the occasion marks a watershed in the Palestinian anti-occupation struggle.”

Hamas reiterated ‘Palestinians’ devotion to their inalienable right of return’, which it said “shall never be turned into a bargaining chip nor be subject to the statute of limitations.”

“Palestine is one and indivisible from the River to the Sea…It is as fixed and nonnegotiable as the right to return is,” the statement further read.

Palestinians mark Land Day on March 30 of each year, which commemorates six Palestinians who were shot dead by Israeli forces inside Israel, while trying to protest an Israeli plan to confiscate their lands in 1976.

